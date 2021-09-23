NEW NORD N10 5G OWNER WITH A USB QUESTION

I just activated a Nord N10 5G after a succession of Motorola phones. When I plug in my phone to my laptop to download images (for a phone that doesn't seem to get a lot of great reviews for its camera section, I've found its low-light capability for what I do, taking photos of cars to be outstanding) my laptop doesn't recognize the phone after giving me an audible notification. I'm sure it's something simple, but can anyone tell me what I should be doing? Swiping down from the top of the screen doesn't seem to work, as it's done on my Motorola phone.