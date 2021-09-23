SCHD to resume normal immunization operations following COVID-19 vaccine rollout
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. will resume normal immunization operations following the county’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout efforts. The Shawnee County Health Department says effective Monday, Sept. 27, its Clinical Services Division will resume normal appointment scheduling processes for all immunizations, including the COVID-19 vaccine, communicable diseases, tuberculosis testing and treatment and STD services at the 2115 SW 10th Ave. location.www.wibw.com
