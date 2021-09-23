CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nothing short of new stadium along the lake will keep Bears in Chicago, consultant says

By Fran Spielman
Chicago Sun-Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing short of a new, preferably domed, stadium — either in parking lots next to Soldier Field or at McCormick Place East — will prevent the Bears from moving to Arlington Heights, a sports marketing expert said Thursday. Chicagoan Marc Ganis has advised numerous NFL teams on their stadium financing....

