Of all the things Raq taught Kanan in Power Book III Season 1, figuring out who to trust was the most invaluable lesson. But as fans learned during Sunday night’s finale of the Starz drama, Kanan will eventually realize he can’t trust anyone — including his own mother. This became clear as Raq’s grand plans slowly started to unfold in the Episode 10 installment, titled “Paid in Full.” And by the time everything came to a close, it appeared as though Raq had set Kanan up. What is unclear is what the setup is, exactly, and why she did it, because...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO