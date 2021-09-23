CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Abortion providers ask Supreme Court for another look at Texas six-week ban

By John Fritze, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON – Abortion rights groups on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to take another look at blocking a Texas law that bans the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy, though the request appeared unlikely to resolve the controversy quickly.

A 5-4 majority of the Supreme Court declined to block the Texas law earlier this month in a ruling that did not reach whether the law is constitutional , prompting an outcry from abortion rights advocates who noted the ban conflicts with the court's abortion precedents. The underlying questions raised by the case are still pending in lower courts.

In an unusual appeal Thursday, the groups asked the Supreme Court to take their challenge before the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit resolves the case. The new appeal focuses on the law's unusual enforcement mechanism and asks the high court to intercede given that the Texas law allows individuals to sue abortion providers rather than relying on state officials to enforce the ban.

Acknowledging the appeals court had not yet fully resolved the case, lawyers for the providers told the Supreme Court "the writing is on the wall" in terms of the 5th Circuit's view of the ongoing challenges to the law. The providers noted that the 5th Circuit will not hold arguments in the case until "December at the earliest."

The providers filed their request Thursday on the high court's regular docket, not the one used for emergency appeals. That means the case is unlikely to move as quickly as the earlier effort to unwind the six-week ban and, if the court takes the appeal, the justices would schedule oral arguments.

The Supreme Court recently announced that on Dec. 1 it will hear arguments in a separate case challenging Mississippi's ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a law that raises similar constitutional questions as the Texas 6-week ban.

More: Man sues Texas doctor who violated abortion ban to test law's constitutionality

"Texans are in crisis," the attorneys wrote. "Faced with the threat of unlimited lawsuits from the general populace and the prospect of ruinous liability if they violate the ban, abortion providers have been forced to comply."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ur1FK_0c6A8FQe00
A view of the Supreme Court on September 21, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer, Getty Images

The latest filing added another twist to the squirrely legal battle unfolding over the law, including litigation pending in state court and a separate federal lawsuit that was filed by President Joe Biden's administration shortly after the Supreme Court ruled earlier this month.

The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May , bans abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur at six weeks. The law doesn't include exceptions for rape or incest but allows women to have the procedure for "medical emergencies."

Similar laws in Georgia, Kentucky and other states have been blocked by federal courts.

Nearly 50 years ago the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade that women have the right to an abortion during the first and second trimesters but that states could impose restrictions in the second trimester. Years later, the court allowed states to ban most abortions at viability, the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb – about 24 weeks.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Abortion providers ask Supreme Court for another look at Texas six-week ban

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Supreme Court's popularity shifts after abortion decisions

WASHINGTON — This week the Supreme Court announced that it would hear arguments on a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in the case of medical emergencies. The news was the latest bit of evidence that abortion and the court are going to remain big political issues in the months ahead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Space.com

Texas abortion ban could take an unexpected toll on the space industry

Texas' new anti-abortion law could have an unforeseen side effect: upending the space industry. On Sept. 1, a new abortion law went into effect in the state of Texas; a near-total ban that prohibits all people from seeking, receiving or performing abortions after six weeks into a pregnancy. The law could overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision to protect a pregnant person's ability to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction, and is expected to face judicial challenges. But while government officials continue to grapple with the legality of the ban, people who can get pregnant in Texas are grappling with the grim realities of its ramifications — and its consequences are already reaching the space sector.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Now That Opponents of the Texas Abortion Ban Are Using Its Provisions To Defeat It, Pro-Life Activists Are Crying Foul

S.B. 8, a Texas law that took effect at the beginning of this month, authorizes "any person" to sue "any person" who performs an abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, facilitates it, or "intends" to do so. Plaintiffs, who are promised at least $10,000 in "statutory damages" per abortion plus compensation for their legal expenses if they win, need not live in Texas or allege any personal injury or interest. The only limitation is that they cannot be state or local officials, who are explicitly barred from trying to enforce the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The Supreme Court has only itself to blame

A raft of recent polls shows that the Supreme Court has lost stature in the eyes of the public. Most dramatically, a Marquette University Law School poll finds the court’s approval dropping from 66 percent a year ago (and 60 percent as recently as July) to 49 percent. In the wake of the court’s decision to unabashedly rewrite Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and to duck ruling on the Texas abortion bounty law, Democratic support plunged from 59 percent in July to 37 percent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Government
State
Georgia State
El Paso News

Texas abortion ban returns to Supreme Court; Gov. Abbott prepares to sign second anti-abortion legislation into law

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas abortion ban is making its return to the U.S. Supreme Court. On Thursday, a broad coalition of abortion providers and others women’s reproductive rights activists asked SCOTUS to expedite next steps in the case in challenging Texas’ Senate Bill 8 (SB 8), which implements a near-total abortion ban in the state afte six weeks of pregnancy.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

More than 500 current and former female athletes urge US Supreme Court to reject Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy

More than 500 current and former female athletes have urged the Supreme Court to reject a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Biden administration has also backed Jackson Women's Health Organization, the only abortion clinic in Mississippi, in its fight over the state's attempted ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Joe Biden
POLITICO

Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas’ New Abortion Ban

For years, conservative legislators have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws, knowing they’d be struck down by the courts. Now, Republicans are going to have to defend their views at the ballot box. And that might not go well for them. Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who...
TEXAS STATE
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

EXPLAINER: The Texas abortion's law swift impact, and future

A federal judge in October will hear the Biden administration's efforts to block Texas' new law banning most abortions, which is already putting a strain on clinics and patients in the two weeks since it took effect.U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, an appointee of President Barack Obama will decide whether to grant a temporary hold that could allow Texas clinics to resume performing abortions on most patients. Currently under the new law, abortions in Texas are now prohibited once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks. Supporters of the law known as Senate Bill 8...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#State Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#U S Court Of Appeals#The 5th Circuit
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
TEXAS STATE
KFOX 14

U.S. Department of Justice asks court to block Texas abortion ban

AUSTIN, Texas — As telegraphed by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland last week, the Department of Justice has asked a federal district court Tuesday night to temporarily block the enforcement of the new Texas state law banning most abortions as the lawsuit to block the ban altogether awaits a decision.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Reuters

Appeals court blocks strict Tennessee abortion law

Sept 10 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday blocked Tennessee's strict abortion law, more than a year after a district court first issued a preliminary injunction that prevented it from taking effect. In July last year, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed one of the tightest abortion restrictions in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

256K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy