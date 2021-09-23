Controller: Cambria County remains in strong financial position

EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic said the county continues to be in a strong financial position in presenting his financial report for 2020 to the Cambria County commissioners at their meeting Thursday.

Cernic said Cambria’s auditors say the county is doing “an excellent job.”

According to Cernic’s report, the county continues to have a positive ratio in regards to its assets and liabilities. The ratio is stronger than it has been in years prior, he said.

Cernic said $12.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds, including money received through the federal CARES Act, has helped the county’s budget in 2020 and allowed for a surplus of $20.4 million.

“If we wouldn’t have had the COVID money, we would’ve been about even with where we were before,” he said. “But with the COVID money, that’s helped our position out, and we’re managing that money right and making it stretch as far as we can.”

Cernic said that the $20 million surplus from 2020 will go to expenses related to upgrading the county’s public safety radio system, which is now estimated to cost $23 million.

The project is factored into the county’s debt obligation at $16.9 million, due to the execution of contracts with a total obligation of $56 million for all debt. Cernic said that if the amount allotted for the project is removed due to available funds, then the county is on track with its debt obligation.

“We’re actually coming down in debt,” he said.

Cernic said CARES funding also helped the financial situation at Cambria County Prison.

He said some of the prison’s expenses could be reimbursed, which cut the loss funded by taxpayers by more than half. The 2020 loss would have been $8,882, but in fact was $3,934.

For 2020, the county saw a decrease of about $800,000 when it comes to total health-care costs.

Cernic noted a $15 million increase in the county’s post-employment benefits liability due to an increase in retirements, but he said he expects that number to level and then decrease in the next several years.