Law & Order: SVU is less than a week away from returning for Season 23 and the swift approach of a major milestone, but big changes are in store before the show hits 500 episodes. The show cut two series regulars between Seasons 22 and 23, as recently as early September. Jamie Gray Hyder wasted no time in confirming her exit as Kat with some context, but Demore Barnes has largely been quiet since the news first broke. Now, Barnes has spoken out, and it turns out that even he doesn't know why SVU decided to be done with Deputy Chief Garland.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO