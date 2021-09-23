CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Port of Houston target of suspected nation-state hack

By ALAN SUDERMAN
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FseJj_0c6A7CX000
Cybersecurity Port of Houston FILE - This Sept. 1, 2017, file photo shows cranes at the Port of Houston in Houston. A major U.S. port was the target last month of suspected nation-state hackers. The Port of Houston, a critical piece of infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, issued a statement Thursday that it had successfully defended against an attempted hack in August and that no operational data or systems were impacted. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (David J. Phillip)

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — A major U.S. port was the target last month of suspected nation-state hackers, according to officials.

The Port of Houston, a critical piece of infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, issued a statement Thursday saying it had successfully defended against an attempted hack in August and “no operational data or systems were impacted.”

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly initially disclosed that the port was the target of an attack at a Senate committee hearing Thursday morning. She said she believed a “nation-state actor” was behind the hack, but did not say which one.

“We are working very closely with our interagency partners and the intelligence community to better understand this threat actor so that we can ensure that we are not only able to protect systems, but ultimately to be able to hold these actors accountable,” she said.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said the hack was “concerning” and said the U.S. needed to “push back against these nation-state actors who continue to probe and to commit these crimes against our public and private sector entities."

The hack involved ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus, a password management program. Easterly's agency, the FBI and the U.S. Coast Guard issued a joint advisory last week warning that the vulnerability in the software "poses a serious risk" to critical infrastructure companies, defense contractors and others.

Cybersecurity has become a key focus of the Biden administration. A devastating wave of cyberattacks has compromised sensitive government records and at times led to the shutdown of the operations of energy companies, hospitals and schools.

The SolarWinds espionage campaign, which the U.S. government said was conducted by Russian hackers, exposed the emails of 80% of the accounts used by the U.S. attorneys' offices in New York and affected several other departments. The Associated Press reported in June that suspected Chinese state hackers had recently targeted telecommunications giant Verizon and the country's largest water agency.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

The Latest: Judge orders Calif. prison workers be vaccinated

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal judge has ordered that all employees entering California prisons be vaccinated or have a religious or medical exemption. The order is aimed at heading off another coronavirus outbreak like the one that killed 28 inmates and a correctional officer at San Quentin State Prison last year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

State Dept. spokesman tests positive for COVID-19 after UNGA

WASHINGTON — (AP) — State Department spokesman Ned Price has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be self-quarantining for the next 10 days. Price, who is vaccinated, said he tested positive for coronavirus on Monday morning after returning from New York, where he attended the annual UN General Assembly meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week. Price said his symptoms were relatively mild.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

The Latest: Court lets NYC require vaccination for teachers

NEW YORK — A federal appeals panel says New York City may require teachers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals acted late Monday to lift a temporary order issued Friday that blocked the mandate from taking effect so a challenge could be heard from a group of teachers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

The Latest: Iowa profs want right to require masks in class

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Faculty at Iowa’s public universities are demanding the right to require masks in their classrooms regardless of state law or policies against them. Biology professor Steve O’Kane Jr. has pushed a resolution among colleagues at the University of Northern Iowa saying faculty should be allowed to manage their classrooms. O’Kane told The Cedar Rapids Gazette that he has already imposed a mask mandate for his students and lowers their lab grades if they refuse to comply.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WDBO

Faith groups aid Haitian migrants, denounce mistreatment

Faith-based groups — many of them longtime advocates for a more welcoming immigration policy -- have been scrambling to keep up with fast-paced developments in the Haitian migrant crisis, trying to assist those in need while assailing the harsh Border Patrol tactics employed against them. Before thousands of Haitian migrants...
IMMIGRATION
WDBO

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
WDBO

Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Portman
WDBO

NKorea accuses US of hostility, continues weapons tests

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Monday accused the United States of hostility and demanded the Biden administration to permanently end joint military exercises with South Korea even as it continued its recent streak of weapons tests apparently aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over slow nuclear diplomacy.
WORLD
WDBO

Judge blocks key NYPD tactic: Scouring sealed arrest records

NEW YORK — (AP) — A judge on Monday barred New York City police officers from accessing sealed arrest records without a court order, halting a long-standing practice of plying confidential information in department files to aid investigations, target suspects and shape policing decisions. State Judge Lyle Frank in Manhattan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

Biden to name African-born doctor to lead HIV/AIDS response

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that he intends to nominate Dr. John N. Nkengasong to coordinate the U.S. response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic worldwide. Nkengasong, a U.S. citizen born in Cameroon, would be the first person of African descent to hold the position. The Senate must approve his eventual nomination.
U.S. POLITICS
WDBO

Coronavirus: 2 deaths linked to ivermectin in New Mexico, officials say

Two people in New Mexico died recently after taking ivermectin, a drug typically used to treat livestock for parasites which has not been recommended to fight COVID-19, health officials announced last week. The two people, who were not identified, died after being hospitalized with ivermectin toxicity, Dr. David Scrase, acting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Of Houston#Fbi#Senate#The U S Coast Guard#Russian#The Associated Press
WDBO

Greyhound settles lawsuit over immigration sweeps on buses

SPOKANE, Wash. — (AP) — Greyhound Lines Inc. will pay $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit over the bus line’s practice of allowing U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents to board its buses in Washington state to conduct warrantless immigration sweeps, the state attorney general said Monday. The bus company...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

Biden rule to shield 'Dreamers' seeks to bypass Congress

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday renewed efforts to shield hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States as young children from deportation, the latest maneuver in a long-running drama over the policy’s legality. The administration proposed a rule that attempts to satisfy concerns...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBO

As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — Just days after a South Dakota agency moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned to her office the state employee who ran the agency, the woman's direct supervisor and the state labor secretary. Noem's...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
WDBO

Federal judges: NYC can impose vaccine mandate on teachers

NEW YORK — (AP) — The nation's largest school district can immediately impose a vaccine mandate on its teachers and other workers, after all, a federal appeals panel decided Monday, leading lawyers for teachers to say they'll ask the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene. The three-judge panel of the 2nd...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

Texas GOP tries to protect US House seats under new maps

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Texas Republicans proposed redrawn congressional maps Monday that would shore up their slipping dominance and bolster their nearly two dozen U.S. House members, while adding new districts in booming Austin and Houston. Texas was the big winner in the 2020 Census, as torrid growth fueled...
AUSTIN, TX
WDBO

China: 2 Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that two Canadians detained in late 2019 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons. A ministry spokesperson made the comment as Beijing sought to downplay the connection between their...
HEALTH
WDBO

ICC prosecutor seeks to resume Afghanistan war crimes probe

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court sought urgent clearance Monday from the court's judges to resume investigations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan, saying that under the country's new Taliban rulers “there is no longer the prospect of genuine and effective domestic investigations” in the country.
WORLD
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy