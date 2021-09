After a slew of rapid-fire — and sometimes contradictory — federal recommendations last week, hundreds of thousands of Virginians are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots. And while state health officials are still awaiting clarification on some of the criteria, they say the doses are now widely available to anybody who wants one. Unlike the […] The post Under expanded federal guidance, booster shots are now widely available to Virginians appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO