SAVE sponsors forum for Saugus Board of Selectmen candidates

SAUGUS — Saugus Action Volunteers for the Environment (SAVE) has announced that they will be sponsoring the Environmental Candidates Night for Board of Selectmen candidates on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

The biannual event will be held on Zoom this year due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety concerns. The event will also be broadcasted live on Channel 8 by Saugus Community TV (SCTV) at 7 p.m. for public viewing. A recording of the broadcast will be posted on Vimeo within the following days.

“It’ll be different this year, but I’ve received my invitation and am excited,” said Selectman Debra Panetta, who is one of the candidates.

In addition to Panetta, the other four incumbents — Chairman Anthony Cogliano, Vice Chair Corinne Riley, Jeff Cicolini and Michael Serino — are running for reelection. Five challengers — Darren McCullough, Elizabeth Marchese, Domenic Montano, Harold Young and Leo Forseca Jr. — are also seeking a seat on the five-member board.

SAVE is a nonprofit organization that works to protect and “promote a better quality of life to Saugus through environmental concerns and actions.”

One thing SAVE is very proud of is its designation as a “Tree City” in 1998, which was granted by the National Arbor Day Foundation. Saugus met the main four requirements for this title: having a tree committee, a tree care by-law, a comprehensive community forestry program, and an annual Arbor Day observance.

In addition to taking pride in Saugus’ many trees, SAVE also takes pride in its river. The Saugus River has been the lifeblood of the town dating back to the early 1600s, and has also provided electricity for early American industry, according to the organization.

SAVE believes that since the environment plays such a big role in civic life in town, the local government must consider it a priority as well.

SAVE’s sponsorship of Environmental Candidates Night means that candidates for the Board of selectmen will have a forum to share their views on critical environmental issues facing the town.

While the event will be virtual and will have a different format than the usual in-person affair, SAVE feels it is still important to give the candidates an opportunity to share their environmental goals and concerns which, in turn, will also allow for informed voting.

Due to the virtual format, SAVE will accept questions from the public to be asked during the forum. Please submit questions to SAVE01906@gmail.com no later than Oct. 7.