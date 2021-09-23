Man sentenced to prison after raping teen girl at Glassport non-profit facility

GLASSPORT, Pa. — A judge sentenced Shakil Hairston to spend as many as 13 years in prison after he was convicted of raping a teen girl earlier this year.

Officials said Hairston will most likely serve that entire sentence and he will be listed as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Back in April, Hairston was staying at the Heuer House Outreach and Cafe in Glassport. A 13-year-old girl said Hairston invited her up to his room and raped her.

Earlier this month, Hairston took a plea deal. He pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault, promoting prostitution of a minor and other charges.

In court Thursday, the victim’s mother and father shared victim impact statements. The judge said she was speechless.

“I’m hoping that after my daughter goes through all the treatment that she needs, going forward that we can just continue to heal. I’m glad with the outcome. I’m glad that he’s not going to be out there hurting anybody else’s daughter,” the victim’s mother said.

After the incident, Heuer House officials said they have taken additional measures to vet people living there.

