Salem, OR

Mid Valley’s most affordable starter homes

Democrat-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers. Beautiful very comfortable mobile home, it has a charming covered porch that you can sit on and enjoy the Pacific West air. You walk into an Open concept Living room, dinning room and kitchen area. The kitchen has a lovely built in corner china hutch, comes with a white Stove and Refrigerator, White cabinets. New vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Master bedroom has a large closet and comes with a movable queen bed. Bathroom has been remodeled with new vanity, toilet and step in shower. House has been updated with new vinyl windows, new sliding door, and front storm door. Living room comes with a sleeper sofa and closet space. Stackable washer and dyer is included with the home. Large covered carport and garden shed with beautiful landscaping.

