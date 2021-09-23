TC leaders could discipline city manager
TRAVERSE CITY — City leaders could take disciplinary action against Traverse City Manager Marty Colburn. Commissioners are set to discuss possible discipline behind closed doors during a special meeting Monday, an agenda released Thursday shows. Michigan’s Open Meetings Act allows for “dismissal, suspension, or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against,” to be discussed in private if the subject of the meeting requests it. Colburn said Thursday that he requested the closed-door session.www.record-eagle.com
Comments / 0