Josh Heupel is still deciding on who the Tennessee starting quarterback will be this week when the Vols take on Tennessee Tech. And the backup QB factors into that decision. “Our staff has great confidence in both of those guys. … Strength at one position can never be just 1 guy. All those guys have had a really good week of practice,” Heupel said. “Harrison’s smart, competitive, plays for his teammates. … He’s a good leader for our team, on our leadership council. He prepares the right way too.”

FOOTBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO