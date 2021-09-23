CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh leaders issue new 50-year vision for transportation overhaul

By Michele Newell, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh leaders issued what they called a new 50-year plan detailing how they’re going to overhaul transportation in the city.

“It has some audacious big goals. It talks about things like hyperloop and gondolas and smart modes of transportation and freight villages,” said Mobility and Infrastructure director Karina Ricks.

Some of the projects in the plan include a high speed train to the airport and improving city steps.

