The primary election for lieutenant governor is just under 11 months away. So far, no Democrats are making noise about getting into the race. With Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes gunning for the U.S. Senate, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is in need of a running mate in 2022 as he seeks a second term. Democratic Party insiders thinking about who would best complement the governor have a long list of qualities they’d like to see in an eventual nominee. That includes someone who could help excite the Democratic base.

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO