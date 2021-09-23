LSP statement on civil rights indictment of Jacob Brown
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The federal indictment of Jacob Brown on Thursday has prompted a statement from Louisiana State Police. Jacob Brown, 31, is now formally charged with a single count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The indictment follows allegations that Brown assaulted and severely injured Aaron Bowman after a traffic stop in Monroe on May 30, 2019. Body camera video appears to show Brown repeatedly hitting Bowman in the head and body with a flashlight modified with a metal tactical cap designed for breaking glass. Brown was previously arrested on battery, malfeasance, and obstruction charges.www.knoe.com
