PATERSON, NJ (WCBS 880) — Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck is investigating the death of a man following his interaction with Paterson police Saturday. Two Paterson officers were responding to the area of 620 Madison Avenue around 5:26 p.m. on reports of a man walking on the roofs of homes as he attempted to break into them, according to Bruck’s office.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO