Amari Cooper on his health, playing the Eagles, and more

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper could play Monday night in the team's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Cooper hurt his ribs late in the game in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and while there weren't any fractures, he seems to be in a lot of pain. When asked if Cooper would be able to play, team owner Jerry Jones said, “I don’t know today. I’m hopeful those ribs can get comfortable enough to play (Monday night).” This becomes a situation to closely monitor over the next few days. And with the game occurring on Monday night, that would make it tough for fantasy managers to find a replacement should a decision on Cooper's status be up in the air until right before kickoff. Keep an eye on the star's practice participation levels later in the week. Should Cooper sit, that would give Cedrick Wilson and Michael Gallup more playing time.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO