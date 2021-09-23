CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Amari Cooper on his health, playing the Eagles, and more

By G Bag Nation
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 10 days ago

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper joined the GBag Nation to discuss his health heading into the matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, how he feels playing against Philly, and which corners he prefers to match up against.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cowboys Rule Out 3, Update Amari Cooper Injury Status

It is not an unusual occurrence: Amari Cooper, for reasons of injuries big and small, is not able to fully practice during the week ... and then he shows up for that week's Dallas Cowboys game and performs, despite the ailment, at a Pro Bowl level. That's the hope the...
NFL
AL.com

Trevon Diggs’ rat poison, Amari Cooper’s DB chance

Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs has an interception in every Cowboys’ game this season. After the former Alabama standout’s latest interception, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Diggs played as though he was the wide receiver instead of the defensive back. Diggs used to be a wide receiver, and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Cowboys#Dallas#American Football#The Gbag Nation#The Philadelphia Eagles
bleedinggreennation.com

More bad news for the Cowboys ahead of their Week 3 game against the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season isn’t off to a great start. Not long after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game, news broke that they’d be losing two key starters in the near future. Starting wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he’ll miss three-to-five weeks. Starting right tackle La’el Collins, meanwhile, was hit with a five-game suspension that begins in Week 2.
NFL
247Sports

Dallas Cowboys injury report: Amari Cooper limited in practice, three linemen ruled out vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper will be limited in practice Thursday and additional players will be unavailable when the team hosts the Philadelphia Eagles Monday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Thursday. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins will both miss the game, as will offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe for a second straight week, according to McCarthy.
NFL
NJ.com

Cowboys’ Amari Cooper could miss Eagles on Monday night

Neither the Dallas Cowboys nor the Philadelphia Eagles will be fully healthy going into their Week 3 “Monday Night Football” showdown. Much has been said about the significant injuries to Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and guard Brandon Brooks. But the Cowboys are having problems of their own, including an...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: The latest on Amari Cooper’s chances to play in Week 3

As the Dallas Cowboys get ready for a huge Monday Night Football Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, they will need all hands on deck to beat their NFC East rival. Wide receiver Amari Cooper is a premier receiving option on the Cowboys’ offense and well, having him on the field will only help the cause.
NFL
NBC Sports

Amari Cooper doesn’t have a designation, good to go for Monday night

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper said Friday he would play against the Eagles Monday night. The injury report confirmed the same Saturday. Cooper was a full participant again Saturday after being limited Thursday. He does not have a designation. He cracked a rib on a touchdown catch in the season opener...
NFL
numberfire.com

Cowboys "hopeful" Amari Cooper (ribs) can play Week 3

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper could play Monday night in the team's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Cooper hurt his ribs late in the game in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and while there weren't any fractures, he seems to be in a lot of pain. When asked if Cooper would be able to play, team owner Jerry Jones said, “I don’t know today. I’m hopeful those ribs can get comfortable enough to play (Monday night).” This becomes a situation to closely monitor over the next few days. And with the game occurring on Monday night, that would make it tough for fantasy managers to find a replacement should a decision on Cooper's status be up in the air until right before kickoff. Keep an eye on the star's practice participation levels later in the week. Should Cooper sit, that would give Cedrick Wilson and Michael Gallup more playing time.
NFL
NBC Sports

Amari Cooper returns to full practice Friday

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper returned to a full practice Friday ahead of the team’s NFC East showdown with the Eagles on Monday night. Cooper’s bruised ribs limited him Thursday. “We’ve got a good feeling about Amari playing and think that he’s been out there practicing and feel like he’ll be...
NFL
USA Today

Amari Cooper injured ribs vs Chargers, Randy Gregory expected back from COVID list

Cowboys fans got a scare when wide receiver Amari Cooper remained down on the SoFi Stadium turf after a 12-yard catch in the game’s final minute. Dallas was forced to take a timeout as Cooper was helped off the field; he did not return, as Greg Zuerlein connected on a 56-yard game-winning field goal as time expired three plays later.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Amari Cooper explains why he plays through injury

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper was limited in practice earlier this week due to what was originally reported to be bruised ribs. As it turns out however, Cooper’s injury, which was suffered in the team’s September 9 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is much more severe. While meeting...
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Amari Cooper Has Bruised Ribs; Injury Updates

FRISCO, Texas – Wide receiver Amari Cooper is dealing with bruised ribs sustained in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chargers, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. "We'll see Wednesday how he feels," McCarthy said. "…I would probably put it in the classification of bruised (ribs)." With an extra day of...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Official Update On WR Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper suffered a rib injury last Sunday that casted some doubt on his availability for Week 3. The latest update on Cooper, however, is very encouraging. For the second day in a row, Cooper was a full participant at practice. The Cowboys have not given...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Amari Cooper’s value in Dallas proves he should be around long term

Amari Cooper is the Dallas Cowboys WR1 of the past, present, and future. CeeDee Lamb is great, and Michael Gallup is one of the more underrated wide receivers in the NFL. But Cooper is even more underrated when compared to his peers, and it seems the Cowboys are undervaluing him, too.
NFL
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
534
Followers
2K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy