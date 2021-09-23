Taking you inside Southern Tier Brewing Company Taproom in Buffalo

The Buffalo taproom for the Southern Tier Brewing Company opens on Tuesday, September 28, but 7 Eyewitness News got a sneak peek, Thursday evening.

This is the fifth location for the Southern Tier Brewing Company in addition to their locations in Lakewood, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Charlotte.

The taproom is located at 7 Scott Street in Buffalo.

"We feel Buffalo is our first major home after where we originated and we are super excited to be here," said Jim Austin, Area Operations Manager for the Southern Tier Brewing Company.

You can view the menu by clicking here .