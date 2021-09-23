Local literacy festival celebrates reading

Reading is the key to everything. At least that's the message a handful of Omaha schools celebrated today.

Students from Holy Name, Miller Park, Minne Lusa and Nelson Mandela heard from nationally renowned authors and illustrators Frank Morrison and Demetria Ballard and participated in interactive workshops led by Concordia Education students.

It was all part of the first annual Plum Creek Literacy Festival in Miller Park.

The head of Nelson Mandela, Susan Toohey, said bringing books and friendship together is a great way to celebrate reading and literacy.

“Nelson Mandela is a completely independent school from the Omaha Public School system or the Catholic school system and we believe that we have the opportunity to share our resources and so we opened up to a couple of other schools,” she said. “We started small. It is the first time we've done this festival. We are hoping to make it even bigger in the future and to also utilize Miller Park. It's such a beautiful park.”

Toohey said it's important to get kids excited about reading early on because studies show students who are reading at their grade level by third grade are more successful in life.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .