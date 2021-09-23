CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Carnival brightens up the day of Florence Home residents

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NkH4t_0c6A4H3G00

The carnival came to Omaha today, to make sure people living in one nursing home had some fun.

It was the first time in two years residents at the Florence Home could do a festive group activity like this.

They enjoyed games like bowling and knock-the-can-down, had a photo backdrop for pictures, and created hand paintings.

"We've gotten so many amazing reactions. So many smiles that you can tell with their eyes, just gratitude and thankfulness, and they're just really opening up and telling us their stories and it's just really cool to hear,” said Florence Home Guest Experience and Events Coordinator Lisa Hickey.

King of Kings Church and City Serve Volunteers also helped out at the carnival.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Society
Omaha, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Carnival#Volunteers#The Florence Home#Kings Church
KMTV 3 News Now

Cheap Eats: Foxy Sushi

Drive-thru Sushi? It's happening now in Omaha. In this week's Cheap Eats, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole took us to a new metro restaurant that's putting a quick and affordable spin on Sushi.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy