Carnival brightens up the day of Florence Home residents

The carnival came to Omaha today, to make sure people living in one nursing home had some fun.

It was the first time in two years residents at the Florence Home could do a festive group activity like this.

They enjoyed games like bowling and knock-the-can-down, had a photo backdrop for pictures, and created hand paintings.

"We've gotten so many amazing reactions. So many smiles that you can tell with their eyes, just gratitude and thankfulness, and they're just really opening up and telling us their stories and it's just really cool to hear,” said Florence Home Guest Experience and Events Coordinator Lisa Hickey.

King of Kings Church and City Serve Volunteers also helped out at the carnival.

