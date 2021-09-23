Midnight Mass review: A deeply affecting tale of faith gone wrong
The creator of Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor returns to Netflix with a horror story that doubles as a meditation on faith, death, and free will. Simply put, I can't stop thinking about Midnight Mass. The 7-episode limited series from Mike Flanagan — the horror impresario behind Netflix's Hill House and Bly Manor — isn't perfect, but it is a keenly affecting, beautifully acted reflection on death, faith, guilt, addiction, and the power of free will.ew.com
Comments / 0