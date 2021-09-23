CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midnight Mass review: A deeply affecting tale of faith gone wrong

By Kristen Baldwin
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe creator of Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor returns to Netflix with a horror story that doubles as a meditation on faith, death, and free will. Simply put, I can't stop thinking about Midnight Mass. The 7-episode limited series from Mike Flanagan — the horror impresario behind Netflix's Hill House and Bly Manor — isn't perfect, but it is a keenly affecting, beautifully acted reflection on death, faith, guilt, addiction, and the power of free will.

Marin Independent Journal

TV tonight: 'Foundation' and 'Midnight Mass' debut

“Dynasty” (8 p.m., The CW): In the first of back-to-back episodes, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies), Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Kirby (Maddison Brown) take a trip to Los Angeles in the hopes of settling the unsettling, resulting in some very bad ideas. Adam (Sam Underwood) presents his research to the board, who is impressed, but there is more in store for him. Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) remains annoyed that Dominique (Michael Michele) is nowhere to be found and exhibits disturbing behavior.
elizabethton.com

Faith in God is like a battery

Dear Rev. Graham: My youth pastor preached recently on the positives and negatives of life and asked everyone to think of an example of living on the positive side of life. Is there a Bible verse that says something about this? — Y.G. Dear Y.G.: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for...
Ironton Tribune

Doug Johnson: A life of sin darkens the soul and the body

The story is told of the great Italian painter, Leonardo da Vinci. Many years ago, he was wandering the streets of Milan, Italy, staring intently at one passerby, then another. He had been painting “The Last Supper” on the walls of a convent church and had sketched the outline. Now...
ComicBook

Midnight Mass Review: Faith and Horror Collide for Mike Flanagan's Career-Best Work

The marriage of Mike Flanagan and Netflix has been a stellar one so far. The filmmaker delivered a wonderful Stephen King adaptation in Gerald's Game, lit the streaming world on fire with The Haunting of Hill House, and gave gothic romance a much-needed spotlight in The Haunting of Bly Manor. Flanagan's work with Netflix -- along with his popular Doctor Sleep adaptation -- has made him one of the biggest names in modern horror, and set the bar for his next project impossibly high. That project is Midnight Mass, a TV series that Flanagan concocted long before making Hill House, and it somehow exceeds even the loftiest of expectations. With a complicated and thought-provoking exploration of religion, Flanagan turns in what is easily the strongest work of his career.
IGN

Netflix's Midnight Mass: Season 1 Review

This is an advanced spoiler-free review of Midnight Mass. The miniseries will make its global debut on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Acclaimed Doctor Sleep and Haunting of Hill House writer/director Mike Flanagan takes a break from adapting popular horror novels to create his own terrifying work of art in Netflix's seven-part limited series, Midnight Mass. Released from the creative shackles of adapting other people's stories, Flanagan has crafted his most profound, personal, and haunting work yet. With some episodes running more than 65 minutes, there are times when Midnight Mass can feel a bit long in the tooth; however, Flanagan justifies his creative indulgence with a wonderfully bonkers final three episodes that left me breathless.
thedailytexan.com

'Midnight Mass' tells beautifully dark tale among haunting island

“Midnight Mass,” the newest horror experience from acclaimed director Mike Flanagan (“Doctor Sleep,” “Gerald’s Game,” “The Haunting of Hill House”), follows an isolated island community that experiences a series of strange miracles when a mysterious priest arrives. Throughout its seven-episode run, the residents slowly uncover a dark and twisted secret.
harlanenterprise.net

LIVING ON PURPOSE: Becoming what Christ died for us to be

The idea of not being spiritually prepared to trust Christ because of a lack of interest is like being told that you have been scheduled to box a champion fighter this coming Friday night, even though you have no boxing experience and are in terrible physical condition. It’s too late to start training and you will easily be knocked out with one punch. Another scenario would be that you have been given one week to compete in a body-building contest against other contenders that have been lifting weights for years. You have never lifted weights, are overweight. It will be obvious to everyone that you did not take this seriously. The same is true with knowing God and His Word and today is the day to start building faith so that we will be ready to stand strong when trials and tribulations come. I remember the song, “Wasted days and wasted nights” and this could not be a more clear explanation of our lives if we refuse to invest our time seeking God’s presence. Solomon told the Almighty that above all things he wanted more wisdom and understanding and the Lord was very pleased. How would you respond to God if He were to ask you what you would want more than anything in the world?
#Midnight Mass
wmleader.com

Midnight Mass review: more slow-burning horror from the creator of Hill House

Throughout the Haunting anthology, creator Mike Flanagan has carved out a very particular brand of horror. Both Hill House and Bly Manor are slow and methodical, with intricate stories that carefully weave together ghostly scares with family drama. Their small scope keeps them focused. Flanagan’s latest, Midnight Mass, isn’t part of that anthology, though in many ways it feels like it is. It has the same patient build-up, the intense focus on family dynamics, and even some of the same cast. But Midnight Mass also increases the scope — and the scares. Instead of a single family home, its story encompasses a small fishing village, and instead of ghosts it’s more about monsters. It takes a bit to get going, but by the end it descends into pure and gruesome horror.
Gainesville.com

Trust and commit to Jesus

Trusting in the Lord and committing in your way will lead to the Lord rewarding those who believe in his word were the major points stressed by the Rev. Keith Smith during his Sunday morning worship service to parishioners attending the service at Emanuel Baptist Church. The congregation was small,...
CinemaBlend

Midnight Mass Reviews Are In, Here's What CinemaBlend And Other Critics Are Saying

Nobody can get viewers into the Halloween spirit quicker than Mike Flanagan and, with his third Netflix horror series, Midnight Mass, being released on September 24, fans can’t wait to see what’s next from the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. While Midnight Mass is not another installment of Flanagan’s previous two projects, viewers are hoping to get the same storytelling prowess and lingering imagery that those shows left with us long after viewing them.
bluemountaineagle.com

Sermon of the Week: Spend more time with God to find your calling

Ephesians 1:18 — The eyes of your understanding being enlightened: that you may know what is the hope of His calling, and what the riches of the glory of His inheritance in the saints. Have you considered what your calling is as a believer?. Paul’s prayer for the Ephesians is...
Detroit News

Review: Flanagan's 'Midnight Mass' is a bloody revelation

Two men arrive on a small island that just over 100 people call home. One is a charismatic young priest (Hamish Linklater), supposedly on temporary assignment. The other, Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford), is an island native, returning after a stint in prison, which he earned by killing a girl in a drunken driving accident.
Observer

'Midnight Mass' Is Too Focused on the Wrong Group of People to Successfully Convert

There’s something a little infuriating about a seven-episode series that has some sparse but brilliant commentary regarding the state of the world we exist in, but takes far too long to get to the point. Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix horror installment, Midnight Mass, does offer some jump scares while providing a comparison of the rampant misinformation and zealotry of today. It also addresses how far too many are now using religion as a way to excuse their biases. But after a beginning that is too drawn out and a complete lack of awareness regarding how the show’s intended message omits those most affected by these behaviors—people of color and marginalized communities—what’s left is a lackluster, poorly executed tale of disenfranchised white people.
Paste Magazine

Is Midnight Mass Scary? A Horror Guide for Chickens

Some of us are chickens, ok? And we can’t handle horror. But sometimes a horror series comes out that everyone is talking about, and we’re curious. Can I handle it? Is it psychologically creepy or is there gore? Both? How much?. So for the easily spooked out there, of which...
Phoenixville News

Kate Siegel on How 'Midnight Mass' Tackles 'Faith vs. Fanaticism'

An isolated island falls prey to evils both human and unholy in the genuinely scary horror drama, Midnight Mass, written and directed by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor). The seven-part tale opens with prodigal son Riley Flynn (Friday Night Lights alum Zach...
