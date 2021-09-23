N64 And Sega Genesis Games Coming To Switch Online, But It'll Cost You

Nintendo 64 games are said to be coming to Nintendo Switch Online. At least, that’s what reputable insider Nate Drake has claimed in the latest episode of “Nate of Hate”. In the video, the insider says that after his previous video about Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles reportedly coming to Switch Online, various outlets corroborated this rumor, including Eurogamer. Not only did Eurogamer back up the information from Nate, but the outlet also suggested that more Nintendo platforms will be added to Nintendo’s subscription service. As now revealed by Nate, this is indeed the case, and N64 titles will be added to the service in the near future.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO