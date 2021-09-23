CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
N64 And Sega Genesis Games Coming To Switch Online, But It'll Cost You

By Steven Petite
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo revealed that Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis (yes, Sega Genesis) games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online in late October. The new games won't be included with the current Switch Online membership; instead, there will be a new tier called Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Current subscribers will be able to upgrade to the new plan, but Nintendo hasn't revealed how much the new tier will cost just yet.

www.gamespot.com

