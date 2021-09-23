CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US implores Iran to return to nuke talks without delay

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The Biden administration is imploring Iran to quickly return to talks on its nuclear program after a three-month hiatus caused by its government transition, warning that the window for negotiations may soon close. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a senior administration official said Thursday that...

The Independent

US-Russia set 2nd round of strategic talks under Biden admin

The United States and Russia will hold their second round of strategic talks later this week as the two sides attempt to resolve myriad differences ranging from nuclear weapons to cyberspace, the State Department said Monday.The department said the Biden administration’s second-ranking diplomat would lead the U.S. delegation to the talks with Russia in Geneva Switzerland on Thursday. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head an interagency delegation to the gathering, which follows an initial meeting in July at which little progress was made. The first meeting took place after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed...
New York Post

John Bolton warns Taliban may get nuclear weapons amid Afghanistan withdrawal

Former national security adviser John Bolton blasted President Biden’s botched handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan and said it could lead to the Taliban getting nuclear weapons. “The Taliban in control of Afghanistan threatens the possibility of terrorists taking control of Pakistan … that means maybe 150 nuclear weapons...
Times News

Minister: Iran will return to nuclear talks ‘very soon’

UNITED NATIONS - Iran’s new foreign minister said Friday the country will return to nuclear negotiations “very soon,” but accused the Biden administration of sending contradictory messages - saying it wants to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal while slapping new sanctions on Tehran and not taking “an iota of positive action.”
AFP

US says 'no indication' Iran wants to return to nuclear deal talks

The United States said Thursday that Iran has given no hint that it wants to return to stalled talks over reviving the Iranian nuclear deal. "For now, certainly there's no indication, positive indication that Iran is prepared to come back... and to try to close down the remaining issues," a senior US official said. Western nations are trying to build momentum at the UN General Assembly in New York this week to kickstart the accord. Then-president Donald Trump pulled America out of the deal in 2018, reinstating sanctions on Iran that Washington had lifted as part of the agreement.
PBS NewsHour

EU’s top diplomat says it can deploy military forces without U.S., NATO approval

President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron Wednesday for the first time since France erupted with anger over a new Indo-Pacific defense alliance between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. Nick Schifrin looks at European-U.S. relations with Josep Borrell, the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and vice president of the European Commission.
US News and World Report

EU's Top Diplomat Urges Iran to Return to Nuclear Talks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat urged Iran to return to talks on its nuclear program while the country's foreign minister reiterated Tehran's “willingness to resume negotiations” during a meeting at the United Nations, the EU said Wednesday. The remaining parties to the 2015 deal that meant...
US News and World Report

World Powers to Meet With Iran at U.N. to Push for Return to Nuclear Talks -France

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ministers from Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia will meet with Iran at the United Nations later this week to try to give fresh momentum to stalled talks over reviving a 2015 nuclear deal, France's foreign minister said on Monday. A sixth round of indirect talks...
The Jewish Press

Gantz: We’ll Take a US Nuke Deal with Iran But Must Have Plan B and C

Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Foreign Policy in an interview published Tuesday (Israel Can Live With a New Iran Nuclear Deal, Defense Minister Says) that Israel would be willing to accept a return to a US-negotiated nuclear deal with Iran, but Israel would want to see a “viable US-led plan B” with broad economic sanctions on Iran if the talks fail, as well as a plan C: US support for Israeli military action should the Islamic Republic reach a viable nuclear device.
newscentermaine.com

Japan, US, South Korea call on North Korea to return to arms talks

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's Note: The video above is from May 2021. Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea urged North Korea on Tuesday to return to talks over its missile and nuclear development, a day after it announced it successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles, indicating an advancement of its military capabilities.
New York Post

Iran could have enough weapons-grade uranium for a nuke in a month: report

Iran could have enough weapons-grade uranium for an atomic bomb within a month – after the country abandoned every limitation under the 2015 global nuclear accord and has been enriching the chemical element, a new report says. The Institute for Science and International Security, a US-based think tank, said in...
Arkansas Online

Iran, agency reach deal on nuke audits

BRUSSELS -- In a last-minute deal before Iran was likely to be censured for violating its agreements with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the new government in Tehran agreed Sunday to let the organization reset monitoring devices that help measure the progress of the country's nuclear program. That deal has...
AFP

Iran's nuclear program has crossed 'all red lines': Israel PM

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday Iran had breached all the "red lines" aimed at curbing its nuclear weapons program, but that Israel "will not allow" Tehran to get the bomb. In his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, Bennett claimed the Islamic republic had in recent years taken "a major leap forward" in its nuclear production capacity and ability to enrich weapons-grade uranium. "Iran's nuclear weapon program is at a critical point, all red lines have been crossed," said Bennett, who took office in June. "There are those in the world who seem to see Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons as an inevitable reality, as a done deal, or they have just become tired of hearing about it," the 49-year-old premier told the world body.
The Independent

Russia says it's in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

The United States China, Russia and Pakistan are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russia’s foreign minister said Saturday. Sergey Lavrov said representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan had traveled to the Qatari capital of Doha and then to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to engage with both the Taliban and representatives of “secular authorities” — former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the ousted government’s negotiating council with the Taliban.Lavrov said the interim government announced by the Taliban does...
AFP

State Dept No. 2 to visit Pakistan, India after Taliban takeover

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel next month to Pakistan and India, bitter rivals that have clashed on the way forward in Afghanistan, the State Department announced Monday. Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, will be one of the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, which has long irritated the United States over its relationship with the Taliban. Sherman will meet senior officials in Islamabad on October 7-8 after an earlier visit to New Delhi and Mumbai on October 6-7, when she will meet officials and civil society leaders and address the US-India Business council's annual "ideas summit," the State Department said. The trip comes as India, one of the top allies of the Western-backed Afghan government that collapsed last month, urges the world to pay closer attention to Pakistan's role in the turmoil.
The Independent

Turkey could buy more Russian missiles despite US warnings

Turkey’s president has said he would consider buying a second Russian missile system in defiance of strong objections by the United States.In an interview with American broadcaster CBS News President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would have to decide its defense systems on its own. Speaking to correspondent Margaret Brennan in New York this past week, Erdogan explained that Turkey wasn't given the option to buy American-made Patriot missiles and the U.S. hadn't delivered F-35 stealth jets despite a payment of $1.4 billion. Erdogan's comments came in excerpts released in advance of the full interview being broadcast Sunday.NATO...
