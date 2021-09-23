US implores Iran to return to nuke talks without delay

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday Iran had breached all the "red lines" aimed at curbing its nuclear weapons program, but that Israel "will not allow" Tehran to get the bomb. In his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, Bennett claimed the Islamic republic had in recent years taken "a major leap forward" in its nuclear production capacity and ability to enrich weapons-grade uranium. "Iran's nuclear weapon program is at a critical point, all red lines have been crossed," said Bennett, who took office in June. "There are those in the world who seem to see Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons as an inevitable reality, as a done deal, or they have just become tired of hearing about it," the 49-year-old premier told the world body.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 3 HOURS AGO