Our favorite pink puffball is returning next year in the new 3D platforming adventure, Kirby and the Forgotten Land. That's right, Kirby is officially coming back. With our first look at the game debuting during the September Nintendo Direct, we got to see Kirby traverse through areas such as shopping mall and an empty street overgrown with greenery - the setting reminds us of The Last Us, except here everything has that trademark colorful Kirby cuteness. We haven't seen our adorable hero lead his own game since Kirby Star Allies back in 2018, but he's finally making a proper comeback in a big way, with an intriguing world setting that we can't wait to explore.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO