The New York Jets lost 19-14 to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, but it will only get worse from here for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers was rough for the New York Jets and their quarterback, Zach Wilson. The score suggests the game was close, but the offense’s shortcomings were glaring throughout most of the game. The team was missing Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole, but that’s not why there should be concerns.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO