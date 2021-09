Expanding Federal Relief For Victims Of Nuclear Fallout. Rep. Burgess Owens, R-UT, is co-sponsoring a new bill in Congress that would expand who’s eligible for relief money after being exposed to fallout from nuclear testing in the 1950s and 1960s. People anywhere in Utah who got cancer or other diseases from nuclear fallout would be eligible under the bill. Currently, it's just southern Utah. The bill also extends the deadline to apply by roughly 18 years and triples the amount of money people can get. Currently, the program expires next year and people can get up to $50,000. Read the full story. — Sonja Hutson.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO