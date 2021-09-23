Editorial: How absurd is Texas' abortion ban? Look at the 'disgraced' vigilantes it inspired.

How low can we go? That’s the question we have been asking ourselves since the U.S. Supreme Court decided earlier this month to allow our ignominious abortion vigilante law to go into effect. The law itself — which violates nearly a half century of Supreme Court precedents and essentially bans abortions in Texas — was bad enough, but state Rep. Briscoe Cain, one of the many sponsors, took the state’s ignominy even lower when he gleefully tweeted out that he now considers himself a “baby-murder bounty hunter.”