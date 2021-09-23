Hot Property: High style in heart of Jamaica Plain

High style, high function and renovated just a few years ago, the townhouse condominium at 196 Chestnut Ave., Unit A, is a find in the heart of Jamaica Plain. Boasting the high-end fixings and comfortable proportions of a single-family, with outdoor space to boot, the home is a mix of urban convenience and suburban comfort. Plus, the development is just a block away from the playgrounds and paths of the Southwest Corridor, and moments from the Stony Brook MBTA station, Jamaica Pond, City Feed and Supply, and all the trendiest dining and shopping on Centre Street.