The 125th Boston Marathon has put out their Covid protocols and they are different from those first announced back in the spring – good news for many. Back in the spring, before registration opened for the in-person 125th Boston Marathon, it was announced that all runners would have to be tested – up to two times – before being able to run in the marathon. This was said that it would apply to everyone, no matter their vaccinated status. Now, we have the final Boston Marathon covid protocols, and it is good news on the subject of testing.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO