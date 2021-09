Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system will be stripped of $1bn in US funding after Democrats “capitulated” to the Squad to avoid a government shutdown.While the funding is expected to be reinstated in a later vote, the far-left wing of the Democratic party leveraged the urgency of raising the debt limit to nudge forward its agenda on withholding military aid to Israel.The move drew bipartisan criticism from both moderate Democrats and Republicans, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy calling it a capitulation to “the antisemitic influence of their radical members”.As the House prepared to consider its short-term government funding...

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO