CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Falls, MT

Vets4Vets annual "stand-down" in Great Falls adds job fair

By Lindsey Stenger
KRTV News
KRTV News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WxXoh_0c6A0ftk00

Vets4Vets has added a job fair to its annual "stand-down" event in Great Falls.

The event kicked off at the ExpoPark in the Mercantile Building on Thursday, and will continue on Friday, September 24, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Vets4Vets co-president Wally McManigle urges all of the veterans of Great Falls to make an appearance and see all of the services available to them.

“I just want to ask all of the veterans to come out here, and it’s a great thing for veterans and their families to come out and get all of the benefits that you deserve.”

This is an annual event that never seems to lose its fire.

“That’s why these events are so awesome, because it’s the community coming together to help these veterans and all of the resources in one building,” explained Brooke Corry, one of the event organizers.

“I’m very thankful for events like these,” said one veteran, “and I know other people are as well.”

For more information, call 406-781-2010, or click here for the Facebook page .

Vendor services include:

  • Veteran Service officers and Social Security reps
  • Job services
  • Legal/financial advice, and family services
  • Psychologist and addiction counseling
  • Health screenings
  • Physical Therapy Consultations
  • Haircuts
  • Live Music and food

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Government
Great Falls, MT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expopark#Veteran Service#Social Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRTV News

KRTV News

1K+
Followers
568
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy