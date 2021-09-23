Mexico reports 11,808 new COVID-19 cases and 748 more deaths

MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Health Ministry on Thursday reported 11,808 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 748 deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,608,976 and the death toll to 274,139.

Health Ministry officials have previously said the real coronavirus numbers are likely significantly higher. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo Editing by Chris Reese)