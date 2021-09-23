CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NSCC in Lynn to offer free childcare for students at YMCA

By Allysha Dunnigan
LYNN — North Shore Community College (NSCC) and the Demakes Family YMCA are partnering to offer NSCC students quiet study space and drop-in child care for free.

In an effort to advance students’ studies, NSCC will fund slots for students to access resources through this pilot program.
Students will be able to access drop-in childcare for two hours per day to allow for time to study and complete remote coursework and homework in designated, quiet study spaces.

Students will also be able to participate in sports and recreational classes with child care coverage, use all of the YMCA facilities — including the fitness center, aquatics center, aerobic studios, and gymnasium in the Lynn, Peabody, Saugus, and Melrose locations — and have access to nutritional and wellness programming for students and their children.

NSCC President Dr. William Heineman said the pandemic showed that it was very difficult for some of the students to learn virtually due to child care demands and/or lack of appropriate quiet study spaces at their homes.

“We are very excited that the YMCA is willing to work with the college to try this solution and hope it will prove very beneficial to our students,” Heineman said.

Kathleen Walsh, president and chief executive officer of the YMCA of Metro North, said it can be difficult to raise a family, work full time, and make time to advance your education and career.

“We are doing everything we can to make the Y a resource for working families and be a community partner to institutions like North Shore Community College that share our commitment to advance health equity by offering greater access to health and wellness facilities,” Walsh said.

For more information, contact rap_experience@northshore.edu to set up a meeting with a NSCC success coach to determine eligibility and plan childcare and health and wellness activities around academic and work schedules.

The post NSCC in Lynn to offer free childcare for students at YMCA appeared first on Itemlive .

