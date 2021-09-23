CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, OK

Bixby businesses hosting block party to support each other amid pandemic

By Katie Keleher
CNN
 4 days ago
BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby businesses are working together to help each other recover from the pandemic.

Despite being in a busy area near 111th and Memorial, the local businesses at the South Park Center said things have been slow, but they're hoping to change that this weekend.

“We have to support our small local businesses right now," said Shana Wallace, owner of Nourishment.

Wallace opened Nourishment at the South Park Center two years ago. She said it was busy at the time, but COVID-19 slowed it down.

“During the pandemic, three to four businesses shut down," Wallace said. "My neighbor suite next door, they've had two different rotating businesses that have come and gone in the last year.”

Across the parking lot, Sean Kibble’s wife recently opened Align Body and Wellness, taking the leap to open a new business during the pandemic.

“It’s been an exciting learning process to kind of navigate through what is the 'normal' now," Kibble said.

Kibble, Wallace and other business owners are hoping to bring more life to their shopping center. So, they’re hosting a block party in its parking lot this Saturday. There will be food and music in the parking lot. And giveaways inside the participating businesses.

“It's just an opportunity to not just have everybody come out and hang out in the tent, but we want you to go into the businesses, meet the people running the businesses, see what they’re about," Kibble said.

They said it’s an opportunity to shop small and show support for others in the community.

“We’ve got such great family-owned, small, local businesses that have worked really hard to stay open during this last year," Wallace said. "And we just really have to support each other so that we can all stay and help our community.”

The block party is Saturday from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. at the South Park Center near 111th and Memorial in Bixby.

CNN

