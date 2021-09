As you can see in the round up above it was a rather packed show, and one of Nintendo's longer efforts clocking in at 40 minutes. It perhaps speaks to the strength of the line-up that it's hard to pick just a few key moments; there was a lot going on. We had the announcement of a new tier for Nintendo Switch Online, adding Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive / Genesis games and introducing a couple of neat new controllers; pricing for the subscription update is still under wraps. There was the Mario movie cast. Kirby going back into a large 3D world, that looks like an intriguing and impressive spin for the series. Splatoon 3 is looking like more wonderful Splatoon gaming. Brewster.

