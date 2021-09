Call of Duty: Warzone's September 15th update is here, and while it brings with it a number of bug fixes, fans will be most interested to check out some of the changes made to the game's guns. Following the new update, eight weapons have seen some alterations, from damage nerfs to recoil adjustments. Developer Raven Software is constantly tweaking things to make the game more enjoyable, but it remains to be seen if these changes will prove beneficial. Warzone fans might have to adjust their strategies accordingly, and full patch notes from Raven Software's official website can be found below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO