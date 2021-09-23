CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 266 Pre-fight Press Conference Video

By MMAWeekly.com Staff
MMAWeekly.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega Pre-fight Press Conference which took place on Thursday in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White and the main card fighters fielded questions from the media ahead of their matches on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Flyweight champion Alexander Volkanovski faces Brian Ortega in the fight card’s main event. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her title on the line against Lauren Murphy in the co-main event.

www.mmaweekly.com

