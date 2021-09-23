CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Wore A Fall Monochrome Outfit & We’re Here For It

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry and Meghan Markle are in New York City. The pair is in town for the Global Citizen Festival, where they will encourage world leaders to form a more equitable vaccine policy. For her first trip since giving birth to her daughter Lilibet, Markle packed outfits for New York City that tapped into her penchant for polished basics like sweaters and coats. Since she has a classy style and steers clear from flashy or loud prints, her fans can relate to her for their own wardrobe staples. (Even her lemon print dress from earlier this year, which could arguably be considered conspicuous, still felt soft and subtle.) Markle’s travel outfits from this weekend will no doubt be sought after by all her fans.

