CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Buy $11 Million Miami Mansion

By Laura Euler
Dirt
Dirt
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fInN2_0c6A083800

Click here to read the full article.

The Jonas-Turner clan — dad Joe, mom Sophie, and baby Willa — have a new place to hang their hats and baby bonnets. The Jonas Brothers musician, now 32, and the English “Game of Thrones” star, 25, have just scored an $11 million bayfront mansion in Miami, Fla., that was originally listed for $12 million.

In the upscale community of Bay Point, the property used to belong to legendary Cuban-American musician Willy Chirino . On a corner lot with 94 feet of water frontage, the three-story house has 10,416 square feet of living space, including six bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms. As for the style, the listing, with Dina Goldentayer and Sylvia Chamorro of Douglas Elliman, stated “This truly unique residence is where Aspen meets Miami, influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright.” More like Frank Lloyd Wrong — the house is attractive enough, but Wright is a serious stretch.

The atrium entrance includes a koi pond — keep the baby away from that — and indoor gardens. Ceilings are lofty at 30 feet in the living areas, while the kitchen is lavish and all white, with a Calacatta marble counters that waterfall off the island. The master suite also features loads of Calacatta marble, with dual bathrooms plus a private gym and spa with both sauna and steam room.

For entertaining, there’s a a climate-controlled wine cellar and bar equipped with mini fridge, ice maker, and dual-sided counter for indoor and outdoor service. As is typical for upscale Miami homes, the entire outdoor entertaining space is dressed in coral stone and, of course, there’s an attractive pool and spa.

Jonas and Turner put their West Coast house, in Encino, Calif., on the market in June for $16.75 million . — it’s currently in escrow to be sold for an unknown amount — and the couple, married in 2019, also own a 2,907-square-foot, three-bedroom loft in New York City, which was purchased in 2018 for $5.6 million and put back up for sale last year, first at $6.5 million, then at $5.9 million and then, before it was taken off the market a few months ago, $5.4 million.

More from DIRT

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

William Shatner on How He Came to Collaborate With Joe Jonas on Spoken Word Album: “It’s Still a Mystery”

“It’s such a work of heart,” is how William Shatner describes his newest project, the intensely personal and talent-packed spoken word album Bill. It borrows stories from Shatner’s 90 years of life, many of which have been lived in the public eye, and covers everything from schoolyard bullying (“Toughie”) and the Star Trek cancellation (“So Far From the Moon”) to a business deal gone wrong (“Just Forgive”) and Shatner’s three obsessions (“Love, Death, and Horses”). And while it is about him, Shatner wastes no time in spreading love and credit to a circle of collaborators for bringing it to life. He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
justjaredjr.com

Joe Jonas Hangs Out with Daren Kagasoff in NYC

Joe Jonas and Daren Kagasoff are soaking up the sunny weather!. The 32-year-old Jonas Brothers singer and the 34-year-old The Secret Life of the American Teenager went for a walk around the neighborhood on Sunday afternoon (September 26) in New York City. If you didn’t know, Joe and Daren wrapped...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Joe Jonas Wears Muscle Shirt As He Hits The Streets of NYC With Bro Nick — Photo

Ahead of the weekend, Joe Jonas and brother Nick grabbed some coffee at a cafe owned by Hugh Jackman in the city. Joe Jonas went for a coffee run with brother Nick and some pals in New York ahead of the weekend. The singer, 32, and his Jonas Brothers bandmate sibling, 29, hit up Laughing Man Cafe, a coffee shop owned by Australian actor Hugh Jackman, in the city on Friday, Sept. 24.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Joe Jonas Channels the 1980s in a Graphic Tank Top and Burgundy Converse in New York

Joe Jonas looks like he’s starring in an ’80s movie, and it’s totally rad. The “Camp Rock” actor was spotted while out and about in New York City with some friends and his brother, Nick Jonas, yesterday. To address the outfit, Jonas wore a gray cutoff tank top with a red graphic etched across the front paired with a gray-wash pair of jeans. For the shoes, Jonas wore a pair of burgundy Converse sneakers, which helped amplify the ’80s feel of the entire ensemble. When it comes to Joe Jonas’ signature style, he often wears garments that feel trendy yet hark back to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Frank Lloyd Wright
Person
Willy Chirino
Person
Joe Jonas
Person
Britney Spears
justjaredjr.com

Nick & Joe Jonas Step Out Separately in New York City

Nick Jonas met up with a friend for a walk around the neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon (September 22) in New York City. The following day, Joe Jonas was spotted showing off his tattooed arms wearing a sleeveless shirt as he hung out with a few friends after grabbing some coffee.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Sophie Turner Keeps It Casual in Loose Jeans, a Baseball Cap and Her Go-To Nike Sneakers

Sophie Turner took a dressed-down stroll with Joe Jonas. The “Game of Thrones” alum was in New York on Tuesday with her husband, Jonas. The actress opted for a punch of color in a lime green collared cardigan top with light-wash, baggy, ripped denim. She added a darker green baseball cap to her outfit, as well as a baby blue shoulder bag for a finishing touch. Turner kept the casual style going when it came to her footwear. She sported white Nike low-top sneakers with her outfit, which she was just seen in the day before. The Nike Dunk Low “Photon Dust”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Dirt

Jay Shetty Buys Balthazar Getty’s Hollywood Hills Mansion

Click here to read the full article. Over the summer, Balthazar Getty unloaded his Nichols Canyon-area home for $8.4 million, a big number for the neighborhood. The Getty Oil heir turned retired Hollywood actor (“Lord of the Flies,” “Lost Highway,” “Alias,” “Brothers & Sisters,” “Charmed”) and his fashion designer wife Rosetta Millington Getty had been trying to sell the place for years, initially for as much as $10.5 million. As it turns out, the buyer is also famous — he’s Jay Shetty, the English former Hindu monk who in recent years has become a major influencer and life coach, with a...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Sophie Turner Is the Ultimate Cool Mom in Silky Boxer Shorts & Buzzy Nikes With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas proved once more why they are couple goals during a playground adventure today. Taking their 1-year-old daughter Willa out in Tribeca, New York, this morning, the couple opted for casual style for the occasion. The Jonas Brothers member kept cool in a graphic tee and black athletic shorts while his “Game of Thrones” actress wife modeled a scoop-neck tank top with silky blue Everlast boxer shorts. When it came down to footwear, Joe tapped Swiss brand On Running for a comfortable navy and white On Cloud sneaker. Similar silhouettes from the newly beloved brand retail for $130...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Cuban American#Calacatta
PopSugar

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Our Fall Outfit Mood in Matching Knits and Masks

Let's just use this moment to salute parents Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas for their in-sync street style. The duo were spotted out in New York City rocking ribbed knits, aka the trend du jour. Their casual takes — Sophie's a breezy short-sleeve mint cardigan and Joe's a waffle pattern with chartreuse stripes — were finished appropriately with slacks and sneakers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Enjoy Day At The Park In NYC With Daughter Willa, 1 — Photos

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took their cute pie daughter for a stroll in a park in Tribeca on Sept. 21. Sophie Turner, 25, and Joe Jonas, 32, were doting parents on Tuesday, Sept. 21 when they enjoyed a nice stroll in New York City with their 1-year-old daughter, Willa. The family of three was photographed walking through a park in the Tribeca area of the Big Apple, with Sophie carrying the couple’s baby girl as Joe pushed the empty stroller along. Willa looked so precious as she cradled her mama while dressed in a beige long-sleeve shirt, matching pants, and cheetah-print sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Sophie Turner shows off her toned pins in a silk tennis skirt while husband Joe Jonas opts for a quirky co-ord as they step out for a date night in NYC

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas showed off their quirky sense of style as they stepped out for a date night in New York City on Monday. The actress, 25, looked cosy in a vintage blue sweatshirt which boasted sweet graphics on the front, while the singer, 32, donned an oversized blue workman shirt with matching baggy trousers.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Dirt

Lena Waithe Buys Alesso’s Extroverted L.A. Mansion

Click here to read the full article. From her humble beginnings on Chicago’s South Side to her current residence at the pinnacle of Hollywood’s proverbial food chain, it’s been a long and rocky road for Lena Waithe. The Emmy-winning TV writer/producer/actress has a fistful of current projects in the tank — Showtime’s “The Chi,” now renewed for a fifth season, BET’s “Twenties,” now stepping up to its sophomore season, and the Amazon Prime horror series “Them.” She also stars in Netflix’s “Master of None,” which recently wrapped its third season. Along the way, Waithe inked lucrative deals with Showtime and Amazon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Rihanna Relists Hollywood Hills Mansion for $7.8 Million

Rihanna's apparently had enough of her home that sits high above L.A.'s famous Hollywood Blvd. ... so it's back on the market for the second time. RiRi bought the 6-bed, 9-bath mansion back in 2017 for a cool $6.8 million, but after a year of strife in 2018 that included 2 break-ins at her pad that was part of a string of celeb burglaries ... she listed it for $7.5 mil in December 2018.
REAL ESTATE
Page Six

Alex Rodriguez hosts luxe bash at Miami mansion for new NBA team

Alex Rodriguez recently treated his new NBA team to a week in Miami — and the getaway could become an annual tradition for the squad, Page Six has learned. Before he was spotted at New York Fashion Week over the weekend, we hear that the former Yankees star and his business partner Marc Lore brought their new Minnesota Timberwolves squad to Miami to warm up, literally, before the season starts next month.
NBA
Dirt

The Hiltons Keep It in the Family With $55 Million Spec-Built Bel Air Mansion

Click here to read the full article. Due to the personal success of silver-spooned hotel heir turned real estate tycoon Rick Hilton, chairman and co-founder of the Platinum Triangle’s powerhouse brokerage Hilton & Hyland, the Hilton name is as synonymous, if not more, in the finer zip codes across Los Angeles with high-end real estate than it is for the international hotel chain that bears the family name. While Hilton has negotiated for untold numbers of deep-pocketed buyers and sellers — he represented both buyer and seller in the landmark $85 million sale of the Spelling estate in Holmby Hills to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GQMagazine

Kanye West Reportedly Bought a $57 Million Concrete Mansion by the Sea

Kanye West has lately spent a lot of time off the grid. Indeed, ever since he purchased his expansive, mostly rural $14 million ranch in Wyoming in 2019, Ye has made spatial solitude an integral part of his creative process. (See also: his makeshift pied-sous-terre under the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.) But after a whirlwind album cycle and amidst his pending divorce from Kim Kardashian West, it seems like he’s ready to be back where the people are, reportedly purchasing a $57.3 million concrete abode designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando, which sits snugly between two other properties on the Malibu shoreline.
REAL ESTATE
Dirt

Dirt

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
812
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions. Our exhaustive real estate coverage spans a wide range of locations and architectural styles — from midcentury moderns to monstrous megamansions, there’s something for every real estate lover around the globe.

 https://www.dirt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy