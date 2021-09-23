Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Buy $11 Million Miami Mansion

Click here to read the full article.

The Jonas-Turner clan — dad Joe, mom Sophie, and baby Willa — have a new place to hang their hats and baby bonnets. The Jonas Brothers musician, now 32, and the English “Game of Thrones” star, 25, have just scored an $11 million bayfront mansion in Miami, Fla., that was originally listed for $12 million.

In the upscale community of Bay Point, the property used to belong to legendary Cuban-American musician Willy Chirino . On a corner lot with 94 feet of water frontage, the three-story house has 10,416 square feet of living space, including six bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms. As for the style, the listing, with Dina Goldentayer and Sylvia Chamorro of Douglas Elliman, stated “This truly unique residence is where Aspen meets Miami, influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright.” More like Frank Lloyd Wrong — the house is attractive enough, but Wright is a serious stretch.

The atrium entrance includes a koi pond — keep the baby away from that — and indoor gardens. Ceilings are lofty at 30 feet in the living areas, while the kitchen is lavish and all white, with a Calacatta marble counters that waterfall off the island. The master suite also features loads of Calacatta marble, with dual bathrooms plus a private gym and spa with both sauna and steam room.

For entertaining, there’s a a climate-controlled wine cellar and bar equipped with mini fridge, ice maker, and dual-sided counter for indoor and outdoor service. As is typical for upscale Miami homes, the entire outdoor entertaining space is dressed in coral stone and, of course, there’s an attractive pool and spa.

Jonas and Turner put their West Coast house, in Encino, Calif., on the market in June for $16.75 million . — it’s currently in escrow to be sold for an unknown amount — and the couple, married in 2019, also own a 2,907-square-foot, three-bedroom loft in New York City, which was purchased in 2018 for $5.6 million and put back up for sale last year, first at $6.5 million, then at $5.9 million and then, before it was taken off the market a few months ago, $5.4 million.