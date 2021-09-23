Dodgers move on to Arizona for three-game series

Yeah, so. Tonight Luke Weaver made his third start since his long stint on the IL, facing off against Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who Ramona remarked had a last name that sounded like a weird big pharma fusion of a new insulin drug that also lowered one’s cholesterol or something. I did not disagree. Weaver had a really good first start off the IL, going six innings and surrendering a single run on four hits over six innings. His second start, against lowly Texas, was much less good, as he gave up three earned runs and only made it through five. I suspect a lot of us who are still paying attention were curious how he was gonna do tonight.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO