Dodgers move on to Arizona for three-game series
After a surprisingly tough visit to Colorado, the Dodgers head to Arizona for what should be an easier three-game series against the Diamondbacks. D-backs defense this season has been, in the words of general manager Mike Hazen, “confounding.” Arizona has one of the worst defensive runs saved totals in the league, regularly losing games thanks to sloppy plays in the field. The team is set to record their worst season in franchise history with only 48 wins.www.truebluela.com
