What Is Kelly Clarkson’s Net Worth?

 4 days ago
Kelly Clarkson got her big break on “American Idol,” but did you know that the talented singer is also a songwriter, actress, Emmy Award-winning talk show host and children’s book author? With her talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” slated to move into the time slot previously held by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on NBC in 2022, there’s no doubt Clarkson’s income will continue climbing.

As of now, Clarkson’s broad range of accomplishments has lead the hardworking Texas native to amass a net worth of $35 million before the age of 40, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, Parade estimates that number a bit higher, at $45 million. The website also reported that she currently earns approximately $1.9 million per month, largely from her roles on “The Voice” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Celebrity Net Worth claims that Clarkson earns $560,000 per episode of “The Voice.” She also earns royalties from book and record sales, as well as income from concert tours. Parade reports that Clarkson’s total concert tour revenue stands at $60.5 million, with her Meaning of Life Tour selling out to bring in $17.5 million. Her Addicted Tour earned $9.1 million, with $1.385 million earned across just two performances at Nikon Theater at Jones Beach in New York. Clarkson’s Breakaway Tour earned $9.7 million.

Clarkson often has other projects going on, such as playing the voice of country crooner Delta Dawn in the film “Trolls World Tour.” She has also earned money for endorsement deals with companies such as Candies Shoes and Wayfair.

Clarkson’s music career was catapulted to success, as she became the world’s first “American Idol” winner in 2002. By the end of that year, her hit single, “A Moment Like This,” hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her debut album, “Thankful,” achieved double platinum status. Parade reported that the singer began her career with a $1 million recording contract from RCA Records. She won three Grammys while she was with RCA, and then moved on to Atlantic Records in 2016, likely negotiating for a much larger sum as a Grammy-winning artist who sold 13 million albums.

In June 2020, Clarkson divorced from her husband and former manager Brandon Blackstock. The couple had two children together, and the court granted Clarkson primary custody. Blackstock then requested a total of $430,000 monthly from Clarkson, plus $2 million in legal fees. Ultimately, the judge ordered Clarkson to pay Blackstock — who earns roughly $10,000 per month, according to Parade — a monthly sum of $150,000 in spousal support for the next two years and $45,000 per month for child support.

Clarkson has purchased several pieces of real estate across the U.S. Her Encino, California mansion is currently listed on the market for $9 million. Clarkson bought the 10,000-square-foot estate for $8.5 million in June 2018, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She also owns a 275-acre ranch in Montana. Parade reported that Clarkson is looking to sell that property — purchased for $2 million in 2015 — as well. She also recently sold her lakefront mansion in Henderson, Tennessee. She bought it for $3 million in 2012 and sold it for $6.3 million, according to Parade. Clarkson recently purchased a $5.5 million Los Angeles mansion for herself and her children to live in .

Last updated: September 23, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : What Is Kelly Clarkson's Net Worth?

