Report: Jags work out TE Trey Burton

With the Jacksonville Jaguars currently being thin at the tight end position due to James O’Shaughnessy going on injured reserve, they’ve turned to the free-agent market to see if they can find help. And while they haven’t necessarily followed through with a signing, they worked out former Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, and Indianapolis Colts tight end Trey Burton.

Many fans will recognize Burton from his time with the Florida Gators where he was a utility player (played quarterback, fullback, tight end, and receiver) on offense for Jags coach Urban Meyer, then eventually Will Muschamp.

Burton entered the league as an undrafted player with the Eagles and spent four seasons with them. He was a part of the team when they won Super Bowl LII and registered a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles on a “Philly Special” trick play. Afterward, he spent two seasons with the Bears, then spent 2020 with the Colts. He entered this season with 159 catches for 1,532 yards and 15 touchdowns.

As it stands, the Jags have Chris Manhertz, Jacob Hollister, and Luke Farrell on their active roster. They also have Matt Sokol on their practice squad, too.