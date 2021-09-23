CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Milan Fashion Week Street Style Is Bringing the ‘90s Back

wmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s always a distinctly European feel to the street style at Milan Fashion Week. It’s the home base of designer heavyweights like Fendi, Prada, and Versace, all of which tend to play fast and loose with logos (thus giving their fans multiple ways to show their house allegiance). As the spring 2022 collections world tour continues, and the industry settles back into its (somewhat) normal programming, we’re tracking the style off the runway as a means of providing the most accurate temperature check of the current trends. Watch this space as for every bucket hat, bright overcoat and sharp suit that graces the sidewalks of the Italian fashion capital.

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Dua Lipa’s Cutout Bodysuit, Stretchy Yoga Pants & Wild Metallic Brogues Make a Case for Bold Style

Dua Lipa is proving that even sportswear may never go out of style. The “Physical” singer posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her enjoying various moments of her day. For the ensemble, Dua Lipa broke out a monochromatic black look that incorporated a peek-a-boo bodysuit and flared stretch pants; she then accessorized the outfit with an oversized fuzzy leopard-print hat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) Shoe-wise, Lipa donned a unique pair of metallic Raf Simons brogues that gave the look an ultimate sporty edge for a nice contrast with the rest of...
YOGA
NYLON

Meet The 15 Designers Making Their New York Fashion Week Debut

These are the names you need to know. After several (virtual) seasons, New York Fashion Week is finally back with IRL shows, parties, and events from Sept. 8 through 12 — and it’s expected to be better than ever. Most importantly, the Spring 2022 season marks the rebirth we’ve all been waiting for: the “revival” of New York Fashion Week includes a solid crew of designers showing their collection on the official calendar for the first time, the return of fashion’s biggest names, like Rodarte and Thom Browne, and a highly anticipated Met Gala (after its own year-long hiatus) to boot.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Zoë Kravitz's Style and Her 5 Cool Girl Outfit Essentials

Arguably one of the most stylish celebrities in Hollywood, Zoë Kravitz — and her effortlessly chic, impeccably dressed self — has grabbed the attention of social media recently as images of her and her rumored new boyfriend Channing Tatum began to circulate on the Internet. In the latest installment of our Celebrity Wardrobe Essentials series, we take a look at some of the actor’s best street style moments as well as her cool girl outfit essentials.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Fashion Week#Fashion House#Italian Fashion#Fashion Capital#European
Vogue Magazine

Kristen Stewart Brings Chanel's Short Shorts to the Red Carpet

In the eight years that Kristen Stewart has been a Chanel ambassador, the Spencer star has mastered wearing the brand her way. As one of the most revered French houses, Chanel is known for prim and classic ensembles, but Stewart and her stylist Tara Swennen don’t do demure. The actress’ red carpet looks adhere to the same edgy sensibility as her off-duty wardrobe, so anything she packed for her trip to Venice Film Festival was destined to get people talking. Today when she breezed in via water taxi for her photocall with the director Pablo Larraín, Stewart didn’t disappoint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zendaya Looks Flawless in a Plunging Floor-Length Valentino Dress and Classic Louboutin Pumps at Venice Film Festival

Zendaya surprised her fans at the star-studded Venice Film Festival yesterday in classic attire crafted by her stylist, Law Roach. The “Dune” actress arrived in a floor-length white Valentino dress featuring a mile-high slit, lapel collar, belted waist attached with a pink satin ribbon, revealing décolletage and a black blazer. For footwear, the “Spider-Man” star wore a classic pair of Christian Louboutin pumps with a pointed-toe silhouette. Usually, Zendaya opts for Louboutin stilettos as her go-to brand for red carpet events. Last spring, Zendaya modeled a slew of Valentino ensembles, including an all-pink monochromatic outfit with slingback kitten heels. The Disney Channel alum...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
FASHION Magazine |

Menswear Ruled the 2021 VMAs Red Carpet

The men came to slay at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards including looks from Lil Nas X, Billy Porter, and Machine Gun Kelly. Feathers, sequins, leather, velvet, tartan, lamé, tulle, pastels, capes, you name it — everything was on display on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the VMAs, red carpet on Sunday night.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Gigi Hadid Just Broke This Fashion "Rule" with Her Latest Outfit

Brace yourself: Gigi Hadid stepped out wearing white after Labor Day. And not just in a white tee or jeans, but she wore the shade from head to toe. Shocking, we know. On Saturday, the supermodel broke the age-old fashion "rule," and looked amazing doing it while running around Midtown Manhattan in high-waisted white denim and a matching tank top underneath her cream quilted vest that tied on the side. Even her accessories — a disposable face mask and Doc Martens boots — were white. She complemented her monochromatic look with a black leather bag, aviator shades, and a slicked-back bun.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Hypnotic Red Versace Dress as She Embarks on Book Tour

Migos once said: “Versace, Versace, I love it.” And now we know that Gabrielle Union can relate to those lyrics. Always the fashion icon, the Bring It On star was seen walking the streets of New York City in a stunning new dress from Versace. The form-fitting gown (which looks so shiny we could swear it was made out of latex) is covered in the red and blue La Greca print, which is part of the brand's Fall/Winter '21 collection. Union coupled the hypnotic dress with a pair of black platform loafers and she added two shiny anklets as well. Meanwhile, her hair was pulled back in a tight bun.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet In Over-the-Top Balenciaga Couture

It was the date night to end them all. After a red carpet that spanned hours and countless celebs at the 2021 Met Gala, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a fashionably-late arrival to close out the ever-expanding party celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and its return to the an in-person soiree, feting the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” As was rumored earlier in the day, the music artist, entrepreneur and unofficial Met Gala deity arrived in a look from Balenciaga’s fall ’21 couture collection, a voluminous taffeta frock in black with a ruffled hood...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Wears Tiger-Print Dress & Black Pumps At New York Fashion Week

Nicky Hilton walked on the wild side during a New York Fashion Week event on Friday night. The 37-year-old wore a tiger-print shift dress with a flounce skirt that stopped just above her knees. The recent FN cover star paired the bold frock with minimal accessories, such as basic black pumps and a small top handle bag. To add a little glamour, she wore a statement cuff with multi-colored jewels on her right wrist. Hilton has been making the rounds at fashion week. Nicky joined her sister Paris at L’Avenue, Saks’ two-floor restaurant, where Paris entertained as the night’s house DJ. She played...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
rnbcincy.com

NYFW Street Style: The Best And Baddest Looks At The Bomb Fashion Show

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The looks were giving. The runway was everything. And the intimate conversations said what needed to be said. Hosted by celebrity media personality Bevy Smith and founder, Claire Sulmers, Fashion Bomb Daily (FBD) held ‘The Bomb Fashion Show,’ its first-ever New York Fashion Week runway show and event on Saturday, September 11.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thetrendspotter.net

Top 10 Fashion Trends From Autumn/Winter 2021 Fashion Weeks

Fashion is back in a big way. After several months inside, the world of haute couture and ready-to-wear is ready to put bright colors, patterns, and exaggerated pieces into action. An accumulation of nostalgia, expression of vibrancy, body positivity, and a touch of glitter, this season is embracing the maximalist aesthetic. Essentially, more is more this fall. As we were all itching to go out and showcase our clothes last year, 2021 is about embracing the fun side of fashion and having a genuinely great time. Shake off the days of sweatpants and activewear and slip on a sparkling suit or cut-out dress. Whether you love the Y2K style, go wild for mini dresses or dabble in over-the-top silhouettes, here are the top fashion trends for AW21 that are so hot right now.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
tokyofashion.com

Japanese Fashion & Beauty TikToker in Vintage Kimono Street Style in Shibuya, Tokyo

Miyu is a Japanese fashion and beauty TikToker and YouTuber from Wakayama, Japan. We ran into her in Shibuya during Tokyo Fashion Week in the late summer of 2021. Miyu is known for her makeup skills and they are on display here. In addition to her Japanese makeup and hairstyle, her look includes a vintage kimono, traditional kimono handbag, and modern platform boots.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Essence

ICYMI: The Street Style At ESSENCE Fashion House Was Second To None

Some of NYC's best-dressed Black creatives were in the building and on point from head to toe. Which look was your fave?. At any NYFW event, attendee fashion is always top tier and ESSENCE Fashion House was no exception. Black creatives gave us bold beauty looks, gorgeous hair and show-stopping style that had cameras flashing and heads turning.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Wwd.com

Naeem Khan RTW Spring 2022

Naeem Khan instantly took his show from day to night, showing at 10 a.m. in the basement of a supper club just down from Times Square. The well-heeled crowd sipped on water and coffee while being treated to some live morning jazz. The scene was exactly the type of place where you might find the designer’s over-the-top, embellished creations.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
abc17news.com

Nigeria-born designer Joy Meribe opens Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) — Nigeria-born designer Joy Meribe opened Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday with her debut runway collection, a concrete success for a movement to promote diversity in Italian fashion just a year after launching. The Italian National Fashion Chamber tapped Meribe to open six days of womenswear previews for Spring-Summer 2022 after her inaugural collection for the “We are Made in Italy” initiative last year found commercial success. The initiative that launched Meribe opened its second edition this fashion week, an all-female group of designers working in Italy with roots in Togo, Morocco, Haiti, Cuba and India, following last year’s “Fab Five” inaugural class of all African-born designers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Shapes Up in a Graphic Suit From His Own Brand for British Vogue Fashion Party

Jaden Smith looked like a walking fashion statement yesterday during London Fashion Week. The “Karate Kid” actor was spotted leaving the British Vogue Fashion Party at the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, London. To address the ensemble, Smith donned a black suit, which incorporated a graphic design in an almost sketched white ink; the set in fact comes from his own clothing line MSFTSrep, as branded on the arm and across the suit. He accessorized it with a statement-making beaded necklace and coordinating bag. For the shoes, Smith wore a pair of black Chelsea boots that had a slight metallic tip on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Bella Hadid Fronts Self-Portrait Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Since its establishment in 2013, Self-Portrait has been a staple in the London fashion scene, and its founder Han Chong has toyed with new methods of production, becoming more responsible through using organic cotton and recycled chiffon, viscose, and polyester. For Spring/Summer 2022 showcased at London Fashion Week, Bella Hadid...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy