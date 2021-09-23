Our Favorite Sneaker Cleaning Kit Is On Sale for Just $16 Today!

Good news, sneakerheads. Our favorite shoe cleaning kit is currently on sale via Amazon Prime.

Like most people, SPY editors have amassed quite the collection of white sneakers between us. And to keep white sneakers looking their best, you need to know how to clean them properly.

The Jason Markk Cleaning Essentials Kit has been a longtime favorite of ours, and it’s proven to be a huge hit among SPY readers as well. While Jason Markk has a variety of shoe cleaning products available for sale, the Essentials Kit is especially popular (it’s also one of our favorite stocking stuffer ideas for 2021 ). On Amazon, it’s collected more than 13,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.6-stars. We’ve personally used this product and have nothing negative to say about it.

Basically, if you’re looking for an all-purpose cleaning spray and brush to keep your sneakers looking fresh, this is the only kit you need.

Right now, the Jason Markk Essentials Kit is available for just $16.00, a 33% discount from the usual $24 price tag. For reference, that’s even cheaper than the price on the official Jason Markk website.

Read More: How To Clean White Sneakers

Buy: Jason Markk Essentials Kit $16.00

About the Jason Markk Premium Shoe Cleaning Kit

The Essentials Kit comes with a cleaning solution and brush, and it really is essential for sneakerheads and anyone that enjoys wearing white sneakers.

The cleaning solution is totally free of abrasives and harsh chemicals that can damage or stain your shoes in any way. We recommend using this cleaning kit on sneakers, but it can also be used to clean shoes made from leather and suede, nubuck, nylon, canvas, vinyl, rubber and cotton.

Per the brand, the 4-ounce bottle contains enough cleaner for 100 uses.

Buy: Jason Markk Essentials Kit $16.00

