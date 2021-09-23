CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickey Guyton Premieres 'Remember Her Name' Music Video Before Debut Album

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Guyton says 'Remember Her Name' is “about believing in yourself and never giving up on your dreams. This video is exactly that and more.”

Kerrang

Album review: Dana Dentata – Pantychrist

For those whose Latin is a little rusty, ​'Dentata' means ​'toothed', and this debut album from former Dentata member Dana Dentata certainly packs plenty of bite. Everything about it seems to be confrontational, in fact, from a title that skirts just the right side of ridiculousness, to tracks that smash the listener in the face over and over again. But in a good, occasionally bizarre and always intriguing way.
Mickey Guyton
Chloe x Halle Bring Sisterly Love to Met Gala 2021

The 23-year-old singer and actress arrives in a flowy white ensemble alongside her sister Halle for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (September 13) in New York City. Chloe x Halle showed off two different styles while both wearing designer Rodarte to the event.
Halsey Releases Bloody New Video For "I am not a woman, I'm a god"

American singer and songwriter Halsey has released a bloody new music video for their recent single "I am not a woman, I'm a god." This track is featured on Halsey's critically acclaimed album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which dropped earlier this summer. The video features Halsey singing a live rendition of her track in a white dress while they are doused with gobs of blood.
New Video: Latto – 'Big Energy'

Latto has shared her latest song, 'Big Energy.'. Along with the new song, she has shared the accompanying music video. In the clip, chance is the central theme. The man in the visual tries his hand at the lottery, as Latto can be seen dancing and rapping against a casino background. The man is then seemingly struck by cupid's arrow.
In 'Remember Her Name,' Mickey Guyton Is a Country Queen, Adult-Contemporary Diva and Protest Singer, Too: Album Review

Among many other reasons to applaud Mickey Guyton for her long-in-the-works debut album, give her extra credit for being the millionth country artist to sing about "Daisy Dukes" — and the first to immediately follow that with a mention of "dookie braids." Juxtaposing a white-girl cutoffs cliché with a Black-girl hair reference figures into a song, "All American," that brings up class, race, gender and music differences to anthemically suggest that maybe we can all just get along. That she then devotes so many other moments on the album to wondering if maybe we can't is a big part of...
Country Music Star Mickey Guyton Opens Up About Running Away From Her Blackness

Black country music star Mickey Guyton enjoys a successful career—but says it took time to embrace being Black. Guyton, 37, is having the best and biggest year of her career, after spending nearly a decade struggling in Nashville. She is now the first Black female artist to be nominated in the Grammys' country category, the first Black female artist to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards, and the first Black woman to host the ACM Awards ceremony.
Halsey Talks Leading Fans on an AR Treasure Hunt Set to New Song 'Darling'

The pop star teamed with Verizon & FriendsWithYou to create the H1DD3N immersive experience. Halsey has helped curate a first-of-its-kind treasure hunt in the metaverse in partnership with Verizon and FriendsWithYou. Starting Saturday, the Grammy-nominated singer will launch the H1DD3N immersive installation, an ever-growing augmented-reality-powered treasure hunt that will admit...
'Breakout Artist' Mickey Guyton To Be Honored By CMT

Mickey Guyton will receive the "Breakout Artist of the Year" award and will perform at the 2021 "CMT Artists of the Year" event, airing live from Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 13 at 9p/8c on CMT. CMT's Leslie Fram said, "We are thrilled to honor the immensely talented...
