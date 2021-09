Norwegian Cruise Line has resumed cruising from New York City with Norwegian Breakaway’s first week-long voyage to Bermuda departing Sept. 26. “Our return to New York City is a significant milestone in our Great Cruise Comeback from the U.S.,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We have a 30-year history of cruising from New York and were the first to sail from the destination year-round. Our return feels like a homecoming. This fall, as New York comes back to life after more than a year, with Broadway and other top attractions opening back up, we are honored to be part of its story and to provide travelers easy access to a safe and exceptional warm-weather vacation experience from one of the top cruise destinations on the East Coast.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO