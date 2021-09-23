Teyana Taylor Confirms Retirement With 'The Last Rose Petal' Farewell Tour
Yesterday via Instagram, Teyana Taylor announced her farewell tour titled “The Last Rose Petal,” confirming previous hints that she would retire from music. The artist previously floated the idea of retirement on several occasions over the past year. In December, Taylor cited feeling underappreciated and overwhelmed by the music industry, writing in an Instagram post: “I ain’t gone front, in times of feeling super under-appreciated as an artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked….”hypebeast.com
