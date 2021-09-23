CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald Welcomes Mural

seattleschools.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by ideas and contributions from students, McDonald International parent/artist, Bryan Kachel, painted a bright, beautiful mural in an otherwise drab covered play court over the summer. Watch the dedication here.

mcdonaldes.seattleschools.org

Greenville Advocate

Beloved Georgiana mural restored

Georgiana resident and owner of A Color Affair, Michelle Tuttle Black, set out with a goal of recreating a beloved mural in downtown Georgiana more than three months ago. After seven days of hard work, the mural is finally restored to its former glory. The mural, painted on the former...
GEORGIANA, AL
Mountain Mail

Lettucehead celebrates new mural

More than 35 years after it first opened as The Pantry, the natural food store at the north end of Buena Vista continues to grow and evolve – now under the leadership of Adam and Anna Heinauer. The Heinauers bought the business and property in April 2021 from its third...
BUENA VISTA, CO
seattleschools.org

Friday 9/24 Message to Families

Fall has officially begun and school is in full swing at Nathan Hale. Take a few minutes each day to ask your student about what they are learning. Ask them what surprised them today? What was fun today? What challenged them today? Each day should bring new and exciting learning opportunities.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
